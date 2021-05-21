Principal who punished lesbian student loses contract in special Emporia Public Schools meeting

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The principal for a Lyon County elementary school has lost his contract offer for Emporia Public Schools after he banned a student from the bus for saying she was a lesbian, the school district decided Friday.

The Emporia Public Schools board voted to rescind Corey Wiltz’s offer to become the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Emporia High School in a special 4:30 p.m. meeting. Wiltz is the current North Lyon County Elementary and Junior High Principal and Athletic Director, and made the decision to ban self-declared lesbian student Izzy Dieker from the school bus for a week. He would have taken over as the Emporia High Assistant Principal and Athletic Director in the 2021-2022 school year.

While the Emporia Public Schools board went into executive session two separate times for “personel matters,” the board published the results of their meeting as a signed resolution to pull Wiltz’s contract offer. View the board’s document that struck down Wiltz’s new position below:

Bus Driver Kristi Gadino took issue with Izzy saying the word “lesbian,” in her statements in a Kansas Association of Schools Boards investigation. The district would not respond to KSNT News about the case or say if there was any disciplinary action for Gadino or Wiltz.

Gadino claimed Izzy said a curse word and that’s what caused her to turn around, but video from the bus showed that wasn’t the case. Instead, it was other students on the bus who were cursing, and the bus driver only corrected Izzy for saying the word “lesbian.”

The KASB’s investigation said the incident was handled poorly, and that Wiltz and Gadino committed sexual harassment against the student and violated federal Title IX and district policies. It recommended training for all staff in the district and discipline for both involved.

