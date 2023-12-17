Quaker Oats has recalled several of its granola bars and cereals due to potential salmonella contamination.

The company, which is owned by Pepsico, said the affected products were sold in all 50 U.S. states and territories. The items include Quaker’s chewy and dipped bars in various flavors as well as some of its puffed and simply granola cereals.

Any variety packs and snack mixes that the products are sold with have also been recalled.

Quaker Oats said it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled products and the company has informed the FDA.