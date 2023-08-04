CYPRESS, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – As you might expect, a pet turtle might move a little too slowly to escape a house fire on its own. But one lucky turtle named Kevin got a helping hand from a fire fighter in Cypress, California, where Kevin lives with his human family, a dog and a pet rat.

On Friday, August 4, the Orange County Fire Authority helped to speed up Kevin’s slow escape, by carrying the turtle outside, where the rest of his family had already made it out safely.

Fire crews say one of the homeowners awoke to a popping sound, as well as their blaring smoke alarms, and immediately called 911.