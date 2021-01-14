‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

(WJW) — “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer, his team confirmed on his Facebook page Thursday.
A post said, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”
Entertainment Weekly is reporting Diamond’s diagnosis was Stage 4 cancer and he is being treated in a Florida hospital. His rep is said to have told EW, “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home.”
According to TMZ, the 44-year-old was taken to the hospital last weekend after he reportedly felt pain all over his body.
Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.
- “It’s no longer a political party. It’s a cult.” Former Oklahoma GOP Congressman leaves Republican Party
- Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Patrick Schafer
- Upside down U.S. flag with writing calling Rep. Tom Cole “Insurrectionist Enabler” placed outside congressman’s office
- IN YOUR CORNER: Warmth 4 Winter receives major donation
- Oklahoma’s 2 U.S. Senators sign off on letter urging SBA to not give PPP loan to Planned Parenthood affiliates