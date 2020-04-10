SEE IT: Simulation shows how cough can spread coronavirus in grocery stores

(WJW) — An eye-opening video shows the effects of a person coughing inside a grocery store as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The video, done by scientists at Finland’s Aalto University, was posted to YouTube.

“In the 3D model, a person coughs in a corridor bounded by shelves under representative indoor ventilation airflow conditions. As a result of coughing, an aerosol cloud travels in the air to the corridor. It takes up to several minutes for the cloud to spread and disperse,” the video explains.

“Preliminary results indicate that aerosol particles carrying the virus can remain in the air longer than was originally thought, so it is important to avoid busy public indoor spaces. This also reduces the risk of droplet infection, which remains the main path of transmission for coronavirus,” the researchers wrote.

There are more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases around the world. The Centers for Disease Control recently recommended wearing a cloth covering while out in public.