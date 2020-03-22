Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Singer Rihanna donates $5 million in response to COVID-19 pandemic

National

by: CNN Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Rihanna’s foundation has donated $5 million to various organizations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts.

The Clara Lionel Foundation announced the donation in a statement on Saturday.

“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how (the coronavirus) would so dramatically alter our lives,” the foundation said.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”

The foundation donated the money to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, among others.

The foundation said its goal is “to immediately mobilize a broad response working with on-the-ground partners.”

The funds will go towards local food banks, accelerating testing in countries like Haiti and Malawi, and protective equipment for frontline health workers.

The donation will also help protect Native communities by providing them with resources to fight the virus.

Rihanna started the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012. The nonprofit organization, named in honor of her grandparents, funds education and emergency response programs around the world.

Other celebrities — including Justin Timberlake, Donatella Versace and many NBA players — have also donated funds to help schools, hospitals and food banks overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter