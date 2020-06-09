Stepfather of missing Idaho children in custody after human remains found on property

REXBURG, Idaho (KFOR) — Another person has been taken into custody in connection to a case that has gripped the nation and caused many people to search for two missing children.

Officials say it began in November of 2019 when Rexburg, Idaho police conducted a welfare check on two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow.

Family members told officers that no one had spoken to Joshua, who is adopted and has special needs, in two months. The last time he attended school in Rexburg was September 23, police say.

When officers spoke to the children’s mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell, the two said Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona. Authorities determined that wasn’t true and went back to the couple’s home the next day to find the two had “abruptly” fled the area, police said at the time.

At that point, police asked for the public’s help locating Vallow and Daybell for questioning.

“Further investigation has determined that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell did not appear to have Joshua with them when they left Rexburg,” police said in a December news release.

In the meantime, investigators discovered no one had been in touch with Tylee either.

“We …have information indicating that Lori knows either the location of the children or what has happened to them,” police said in December. “Despite having this knowledge, she has refused to work with law enforcement.”

Nobody has still seen or heard from Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, since September and there’s no indication they’re in Hawaii, Kauai police said.

“We publicly call on Lori Vallow/Chad Daybell to do the right thing and come forward with the information they have about the location and welfare of Joshua and Tylee,” the RPD wrote in a statement in December 2019. “This entire investigation could have been avoided if Lori and Chad had simply been honest with law enforcement.”

Since the children went missing, a handful of mysterious circumstances surrounding the couple have surfaced in the media, including the death of Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, and the death of Lori Vallow’s former husband, Charles Vallow.

Charles Vallow died in July 2019, and Tammy Daybell died in October 2019.

Authorities ultimately found the couple in Hawaii in January and gave Vallow until the end of that month to turn the children over to authorities.

“Please, just let us know where the kids are. It’s not difficult. It will end all this, as far as the kids are concerned,” Woodcock, Joshua’s grandmother said in a news conference that month.

But the deadline came and went and Vallow failed to meet it.

Vallow was arrested on two counts of felony desertion of a child and misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing officers, solicitation of a crime and contempt.

Vallow “abandoned her two minor children, delayed law enforcement attempts to locate her children, and encouraged another individual to delay law enforcement attempts to locate her children,” a complaint filed by the prosecutor’s office says.

Now, it seems officials may have made a break in the case.

East Idaho News reports that Chad Daybell was taken into custody after officers served a search warrant at his home on Tuesday morning.

The news site states that Rexburg Police Sgt. Gary Hagen confirmed that human remains were found at Daybell’s property in Fremont County.

At this point, the remains have not been identified.

Officials confirmed that Daybell was taken into custody for questioning, but added that he has not been officially arrested or charged with a crime.