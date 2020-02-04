Stillwater mother, son to be POTUS’s special guests at State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – A Stillwater mother and son will be some of the special guests invited to the State of the Union Address by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Kelli and Gage Hake will be in attendance for the President’s third State of the Union.

Kelli Hake was at home with then-one-year-old Gage, when she received the terrible news that her husband, Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, had been killed serving on his second tour of duty in Iraq.

While on patrol, Sergeant Hake’s Bradley fighting vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb supplied by the Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport in January.

Other special guests include:

Jody Jones from Farmersville, California whose brother, Rocky was killed in December 2018 by an undocumented immigrant.

Ellie and Robin Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri. Ellie, born at just 21 weeks and six days, is one of the youngest babies to survive in the United States.

Janiyah and Stephanie Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who are hoping for better schooling choices for Janiyah.

United States Army veteran Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama, whose concrete business is helping support new F-35 jets stationed in the area.

Ivan Simonovis, who was the Chief of Police in Venezuela’s capital city. He was imprisoned in 2004 for protecting protesters and was held in captivity for nearly 15 years. He escaped from Venezuela in 2019 and was brought to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 2020 State of the Union Address will occure Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.