Suspect dead, two people in hospital after shooting in Texas

MISSION, Texas — A suspect is dead from gunshot wounds after a domestic violence dispute and an hours long police stand-off in Mission, Texas.

Police responded to Viejo Lane in reference to a domestic violence dispute on Thursday night.

According to officials, a suspect fired shots at Mission police officers.

The suspect has been identified as Gabriel Salinas, 39, who formerly served as a commissioner in Sullivan City.

Salinas was arrested in 2019 for assault that is believed to be stemmed from a domestic dispute.

No officers were injured, however, the suspect’s girlfriend was injured and sent to the hospital with her four-year-old son, who sustained a grazed gunshot to the head.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of his residence as police negotiated with him for hours.

Later in the night, the suspect was shot and died from the injury.

The Texas Rangers are now handling the investigation.

