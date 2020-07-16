Target, CVS to require customers to wear face masks, coverings

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Target and CVS have announced they will require shoppers to wear face masks or coverings beginning this month and August.

According to USA Today, Target’s requirement will go into effect on August 1. However, young children and those with underlying medical conditions are excluded.

The retailer says they will provide disposable masks at the entrances of stores for those who do not have one.

CVS says their requirement goes into effect on July 20.

“To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer,” said the company in a release. “What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club have also announced they will be requiring customers to wear a face mask or covering. Their changes go into effect on July 20.

