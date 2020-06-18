1  of  2
Texas 13-year-old reels in nearly 900-pound tiger shark

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (WFLA) – Video of an 844-pound tiger shark being reeled in was posted to a Texas port’s Facebook page this week.

According to the Port Aransas South Jetty page, a 13-year-old boy named Micah Harless caught the shark during a 36-hour offshore trip on Monday.

Harless is from Weatherford, about 30 miles outside of Fort Worth.

In the video, filmed by Zach Perkins of the Port Aransas South Jetty Newspaper, dock employees hoist the shark so they can weigh the animal.

The shark weighed in at 844 pounds and was 11.6 feet long.

The Facebook post said Harless and his dad plan to save some of the shark meat for themselves, and donate the rest.

