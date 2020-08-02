Texas man charged in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old brother

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) – A Texas man has been charged with capital murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a Fort Worth suburb. Haltom City police say officers were called to a home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito with multiple stab wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police Chief Cody Phillips says officers found 20-year-old Isidro Brito Bruno nearby with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound. He was taken to a hospital and by Sunday morning was jailed on a $250,000 bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

