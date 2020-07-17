‘The Golden Girls’ house now for sale with nearly $3M price tag

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thank you for being a – buyer?

The home made famous in outdoor shots for the iconic sitcom “The Golden Girls” can now be yours for a little more than Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia paid for it back in the ’80s.

The 2,901 square-foot bedroom comes with four bedrooms and a $2,999,000 listing price, according to House Beautiful.

The house is also not located in Miami, as depicted in the TV show, but in Los Angeles, where it served as the facade for the home the four older women shared.

“The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992 and aired 180 episodes across seven seasons. Of the four lead actresses, only 98 year-old Betty White is still living.

If the nearly $3 million-dollar price for “The Golden Girls” home seems steep, here are the listing prices for some other TV show homes:

“The Brady Bunch” house — Located in Studio City, California, the house was recently renovated by the six actors who played The Brady children for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.” Price: $3.5 million.

— Located in Studio City, California, the house was recently renovated by the six actors who played The Brady children for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.” “Full House” house — As a member of San Francisco’s iconic “Painted Ladies” row of Victorian homes, the three-story facade was put on the market in February. Price: $5.5 million.

— As a member of San Francisco’s iconic “Painted Ladies” row of Victorian homes, the three-story facade was put on the market in February. “Sex and the City” brownstone — The apartment facade is located in New York’s West Village and played home to the many dramas of Carrie Bradshaw’s love life. This one sold in 2012 for over $200,000 its asking price. Price: $9.65 million.

