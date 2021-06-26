The slowest-selling vehicles in each state you’re most likely to get a deal on

New and used car inventory is down and prices are up in the wake of the microchip shortage. If you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, it may be difficult to find the car you’re looking for, let alone find a deal. Luckily for car shoppers, you can still find a deal if you know where to look.
Analyzing over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 47.1 days to sell and the average used car takes 34.8 days to sell. Certain vehicles remain on dealer lots for far longer. These slow-moving cars present savings opportunities for car shoppers as dealers want to move these cars off the lot.
Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars by state:
Slowest-Selling New Cars by State
What were May’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles that are spending the longest time on dealer lots by state:
|Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Hyundai Tucson
|171.1
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Nissan Versa
|137.4
|Arkansas
|Jeep Compass
|168.9
|California
|Cadillac CT5
|191.2
|Colorado
|Nissan Versa
|202
|Connecticut
|Jeep Compass
|164.6
|Delaware
|Chevrolet Trax
|214.5
|Florida
|Dodge Journey
|215.3
|Georgia
|Ford Fusion
|235.4
|Hawaii
|Nissan Frontier
|184.8
|Idaho
|Toyota Corolla
|119
|Illinois
|Hyundai Kona
|218.1
|Indiana
|Ford Fusion
|184.5
|Iowa
|Dodge Journey
|125.3
|Kansas
|Ford Ecosport
|195.4
|Kentucky
|Honda Civic
|111.2
|Louisiana
|Nissan Versa
|102.2
|Maine
|–
|–
|Maryland
|Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
|200.5
|Massachusetts
|Hyundai Elantra
|108.6
|Michigan
|Cadillac Ct4
|138.6
|Minnesota
|Nissan Altima
|110.4
|Mississippi
|Acura TLX
|99.4
|Missouri
|Ford Mustang
|118.7
|Montana
|Ford Edge
|141.5
|Nebraska
|Dodge Journey
|107.3
|Nevada
|Jeep Cherokee
|308.5
|New Hampshire
|Honda Civic
|111.2
|New Jersey
|Kia Sportage
|144.8
|New Mexico
|Nissan Pathfinder
|221.8
|New York
|Ford Edge
|117.4
|North Carolina
|Ford Fusion
|145.2
|North Dakota
|Buick Encore
|86.4
|Ohio
|Ford Fusion
|309.7
|Oklahoma
|Ford Ecosport
|221.1
|Oregon
|Mazda MAZDA3 Sedan
|143.6
|Pennsylvania
|Nissan Versa
|221
|Rhode Island
|Hyundai Kona
|122.1
|South Carolina
|Dodge Journey
|207.7
|South Dakota
|–
|–
|Tennessee
|Buick Encore
|199.9
|Texas
|Honda Insight
|152.6
|Utah
|Mercedes-Benz Glc
|111.6
|Vermont
|–
|–
|Virginia
|Ford F-150
|196.4
|Washington
|Ford Edge
|117.9
|West Virginia
|Ford Fusion
|141.8
|Wisconsin
|Kia Sportage
|226.2
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the discontinued Ford Fusion sedan in five states.
- The also discontinued Dodge Journey SUV and the Nissan Versa subcompact car tie as the slowest-seller in the second-most states with four.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type appearing as the slowest-seller in 22 states, followed by sedans in 20.
- The slowest-selling new car across all states is the Ford Fusion in Ohio at 309.7 days.
Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:
|Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Mitsubishi Mirage G4
|131
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arkansas
|Volkswagen Golf
|68.9
|Arizona
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|67.8
|California
|Ford Escape Hybrid
|81.3
|Colorado
|Ford Ecosport
|81.6
|Connecticut
|Ford Edge
|92.7
|Delaware
|Volkswagen Passat
|84.4
|Florida
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|112.7
|Georgia
|Lincoln Nautilus
|79.7
|Hawaii
|Hyundai Elantra
|82.6
|Iowa
|Jeep Gladiator
|83
|Idaho
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|95.9
|Illinois
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport
|70
|Indiana
|Kia Soul
|90.1
|Kansas
|Ford Escape
|74.8
|Kentucky
|Lincoln Nautilus
|77.3
|Louisiana
|Chevrolet Trax
|90.5
|Massachusetts
|Ford Ecosport
|84.2
|Maryland
|Nissan Leaf
|91.6
|Maine
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|70.9
|Michigan
|BMW X3
|99.5
|Minnesota
|Jeep Gladiator
|61.4
|Missouri
|Nissan Versa
|74.1
|Mississippi
|Lincoln Nautilus
|86.4
|Montana
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|60.1
|North Carolina
|Hyundai Elantra
|68.4
|North Dakota
|Ford Ecosport
|69
|Nebraska
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|107.2
|New Hampshire
|Mitsubishi Mirage G4
|173.2
|New Jersey
|Ford Escape
|58.5
|New Mexico
|Toyota Prius Prime
|87
|Nevada
|Lincoln Nautilus
|107.7
|New York
|Hyundai Elantra
|69.9
|Ohio
|Porsche Macan
|92.2
|Oklahoma
|Dodge Durango
|91.4
|Oregon
|Nissan Kicks
|92.8
|Pennsylvania
|Lincoln Nautilus
|96.5
|Rhode Island
|Hyundai Sonata
|68.2
|South Carolina
|Ford Ranger
|106.8
|South Dakota
|Ford Edge
|90
|Tennessee
|Cadillac XT4
|69.2
|Texas
|Genesis G90
|61.6
|Utah
|Ford Ecosport
|221.6
|Virginia
|Gmc Sierra 1500
|69.7
|Vermont
|BMW I3
|109.2
|Washington
|Lexus ES 300h
|97.5
|Wisconsin
|Ford F-150
|101.1
|West Virginia
|Nissan Kicks
|112.1
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The slowest-selling used car in the most states is the Lincoln Nautilus SUV in five states, followed by the Ford Ecosport SUV in four.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type appearing as the slowest-seller in 26 states, followed by sedans in 10.
- The slowest-selling new car across all states is the Ford Ecosport in Utah at 221.6 days
What does this mean for car shoppers? Many of the slowest-selling vehicles are lower-priced models such as compact cars and small SUVs as well as vehicles that were discontinued for the 2021 model year. Extended time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could mean the pricing is too high or that the car isn’t as popular as its competition. It’s important to know how long vehicles remain on dealer lots because these slower-moving cars can present negotiation opportunities for consumers. Each iSeeCars listing includes how long a vehicle has been on the market for and if the price has already been reduced to arm shoppers with the information you need to make the smartest purchase decision.
