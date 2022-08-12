LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFOR) – Actress Anne Heche died from injuries she suffered in a fiery vehicle crash.

Entertainment website TMZ reported Heche’s death Friday afternoon.

Heche’s representative told TMZ the actress is legally dead according to California law.

Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was involved in a fiery car accident in Los Angeles, and is not expected to survive, according to a spokesperson. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Heche, 53, had been on life support for massive injuries she suffered when her car crashed into a house in a West Los Angeles neighborhood.

A fire ignited as the car was embedded inside the home, according to the Associated Press.

Los Angeles police investigated whether Heche had driven under the influence. Detectives procured a search warrant to obtain a sample of her blood and found narcotics in her system, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson announced.

Heche spokesperson Heather Duffy Boylston said she had been in a coma since after the accident. She suffered burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe, the AP reported.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love,” Thursday’s statement said. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche has not been taken off life support yet because her organs will be donated.

Her career included prominent roles in both popular films, including “Six Days, Seven Nights” with Harrison Ford, and popular television shows, including “Men in Trees”.

She is survived by two sons, Homer and Atlas.

ABC News obtained the following statement from Heche’s oldest son, Homer.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” her oldest son Homer said in a statement Friday. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”