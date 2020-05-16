Follow the storms
‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Bielec dies of heart attack at 72

Frank Bielec
Frank Bielec
TLC 'Trading Spaces' TV show panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA – 12 Jan 2018

(CNN) — Designer Frank Bielec of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” has died after a heart attack, according to a family member.

Bielec was 72 and died at a Houston hospital on Friday, his stepson Matt Gafford said.

The TLC Network issued a statement Saturday saying, it’s “a sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved ‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Bielec.”

His colleague, designer Vern Yip, tweeted on Friday night saying, “Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation.”

Home makeover host Ty Pennington tweeted about Bielec on Saturday, saying, “One of the best humans I’ve had the good fortune to call friend. You will be missed Frank.”

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

