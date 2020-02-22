Trump, Sanders respond to reports of Russian interference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – With President Trump campaigning Friday in Las Vegas for another four years in office, there are new concerns over who else might be pushing for his victory.

NBC News confirmed U.S. intelligence officials warned lawmakers about Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election to help President Trump.

Moscow denies it, and today the president sounding off.

"You know, they're trying to start a rumor; it's disinformation. That's the only thing they're good at," Trump said.

A former intelligence official briefed on the matter told NBC News that President Trump was so angry he kicked out his acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire.

"Senior people in the intelligence community may be thinking that if I give honest intelligenc that my career might suffer," U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said.

Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany and a fierce Trump supporter, temporarily posted in the top job.

The president said he'll name a permanent replacement soon.

The story of the Russia briefing to the house intelligence committee was first reported by the New York times, noting that President Trump was furious the information was shared with Committee Chair Adam Schiff.

The Democrat who spearheaded the impeachment drive tweeted Friday that if reports are true, the president "is again jeopardizing our efforts to stop foreign meddling."

Bernie Sanders is responding to a Washington Post report that Russia is also trying to help his presidential campaign in the Democratic primaries.

Sanders told Russia to stay out of American elections.

"They are trying to cause chaos, they are trying to cause hatred in America; it's an ugly business," Sanders said.

Sanders added that Russia did the same in 2016, and Americans have to unite to stop it in this election.

That security briefing also reportedly warned that Russia is working to influence the Democratic primaries.

Sanders is warning Friday night that any attempts for Russian interference in the upcoming election would fail.

He said Russian meddling would be stopped cold if he is elected president.