Trump says he’s ‘glad to see’ Kim Jong Un ‘is back, and well!’

This picture taken on May 1, 2020 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) attending a ceremony to mark the completion of Sunchon phosphatic fertilizer factory in South Pyongan Province, North Korea. (Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / – South Korea OUT / —EDITORS NOTE— RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE — / (Photo by STR/KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump appeared to confirm Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “alive and well.”

Trump retweeted North Korean state media photos of Kim attending a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory.

“I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!” Trump wrote.

This was Kim’s first public appearance in about three weeks after global speculation over his health.

CNN has reached out to the White House for additional information about the President’s tweet and whether the White House has authenticated the photos released by North Korean state media.

On Sunday, South Korean presidential adviser Moon Chung-in told CNN that the North Korean leader was “alive and well” despite speculation about his health.

The adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Kim had been staying in the Wonsan area, on the country’s east coast, since April 13, adding: “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”