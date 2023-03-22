DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities in Denver rushed to an area high school following a reported shooting.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Denver Police Department were called to a reported shooting at East High School.

Investigators say two adult victims were found and rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to KDVR, the two faculty members who were shot are deans at East High School.

Denver Police Chie Ron Thomas told KDVR that the suspect is a male student who was under a safety plan that required him to be patted down each day before entering the school. During the search on Wednesday, the student got hold of a weapon and shot the faculty members.

The suspect is no longer on scene but he has been identified, so they are searching for him now.

Denver Public Schools and East High School was placed on lockdown as the investigation continues.

East High School is a historic school in the City Park neighborhood, located on the east side of Denver.