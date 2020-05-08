Two men involved in fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery face murder charges, GBI says

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CNN) — Two men involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, have been arrested and face murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the GBI said Thursday evening.

Arbery, 25, was jogging in a neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23 when Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and his son chased him down, authorities said.

According to a Glynn County Police report, Gregory McMichael, 64, later told officers that he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a series of recent break-ins in the area.

After they chased down Arbery, McMichael told police, Arbery and Travis McMichael, 34, struggled over his son’s shotgun. The elder McMichael told police that his son shot Arbery after the latter attacked him, according to the police report.

Gregory McMichael said two shots were fired before Arbery fell to the street, the report said. In a video of the incident, three shots can be heard before Arbery is seen stumbling and falling to the ground.

Arbery family attorney S. Lee Merritt says that the McMichaels, who are white, saw a black man jogging through their neighborhood, assumed the worst and tracked him down and killed him.