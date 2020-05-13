U.S. Cellular waiving late fees, not terminating services for customers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. Cellular is continuing some changes the company has made to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, U.S. Cellular has extended the following through June 30:

Waiving late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic

Not terminating service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Customers currently covered by the pledge who seek the extension through June 30 and others who are unable to pay their bill because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic should call as soon as possible at 1-888-939-3900 to discuss their options.