U.S. Navy names newest ship in honor of Cherokee Nation

HOUMA, La. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is being honored by the United States Navy.

On Wednesday, the Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Navy gathered in Louisiana to see early construction of the USNS Cherokee Nation.

Organizers say one of the Navy’s newest towing, rescue and salvage ships is being named ‘The Cherokee Nation’ to honor the service and contributions Cherokee citizens have made to the Navy and Marine Corps.

“Throughout time, our Cherokee people have served as protectors of this country, contributing in every major battle and war ever fought. Today, our tribal citizens continue to serve the Armed Forces in disproportionately higher rates showing that same patriotism and bravery. Today we are proud Cherokees and proud this ship will bear our great name. We stand with the men and women in the Armed Forces and we mark this occasion as among the proudest in Cherokee history.” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

The ship is expected to be completed by October 2021.

Navy officials say the USNS Cherokee Nation is the fifth U.S. ship to be named in honor of the Cherokee people.