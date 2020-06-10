US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.

Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.

Today, I directed my staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines. — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) June 9, 2020

According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’

The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) June 9, 2020

