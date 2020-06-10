US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

by: Kenny Jackson

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.

Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’

