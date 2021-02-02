Vehicle passenger dies from injuries two weeks after crash in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KFOR) – A woman who suffered injuries in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County in January has succumbed to those injuries.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials issued a news release stating that 89-year-old Hellen Pollock of Macomb, Okla., died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from injuries she suffered in a crash on Jan. 19.

Pollock was a passenger in a 2018 Chevy Malibu that was involved in a crash with a 2018 Chevy Impala at approximately 11:41 a.m. on Interstate 40 near U.S. 177 East in Shawnee.

Both vehicles were heading east on I-40, when the Impala, driven by a 27-year-old Red Valley, Ariz., man, struck the Malibu, causing the Malibu to go off the right side of the road. The Malibu rolled one half time and came to rest on its roof, according to the news release.

Pollock was taken by ambulance to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was previously admitted in good condition with internal torso and leg injuries, the news release states.

The driver of the Malibu, an 84-year-old Kelley Pollock of Macomb, was admitted into Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Shawnee. He was listed in good condition with internal torso injuries.

The driver of the Impala, who was not injured, was described in the news release as impaired and the cause of the collision was listed as DUI.