VIDEO: Good Samaritans try to save 2 trapped in burning car in California

National

by: Tristi Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A video shared on social media shows a group of good Samaritans come together to try to save two people from a burning car on Interstate 80 in California.

Officials say the car had crashed into a concrete wall Saturday evening on westbound I-80 in Richmond, Calif.

In the video, about a dozen people got out of their cars to try and pull the two occupants out of the burning car.

One person was seen using a saw to cut into the car. The driver was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital.

According to Oakland police, the driver later died at a hospital and a passenger died at the scene.

No other cars were involved.

The collision is still under investigation. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter