FORT MYERS, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – “These groups think they’re taking over my streets…we’re coming for you!” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno after a promise to crack down on dangerous street racers in Fort Myers, Florida.

The sheriff released surveillance video at the top of this story, showing a vehicle spinning in a parking lot, then hitting a pedestrian before the vehicle crashed and flipped.

“Check out the moment Mateo Gonzalez Juan burns out in a business parking lot, hits a pedestrian, flees at dangerously high speeds, and flips his vehicle,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“I made a promise to the residents of Lee County that street racing and takeovers will not be tolerated on our streets. We took this criminal’s car, gun, and his freedom,” Sheriff Marceno continued.

The agency stated that Juan and a passenger, Erik De Anda, were arrested and booked into the “Marceno Motel,” referring to the county jail.

Juan has been charged with street racing, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving. De Anda was arrested for his involvement in street racing.