BURBANK, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – For the second time in less than a week, a surprised homeowner found a bear taking a dip in their hot tub to cool off during southern California’s summer heatwave.

Video at the top of this story shows the bear enjoying the soak in Burbank, California.

“This bear is beating the heat in Burbank. Officers are on scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off,” the Burbank Police Department stated in a post.

According to KTLA, the bear did not appreciate an audience of onlookers, so it got out of the hot tub and climbed a tree, where it remained for a few hours before scaling the fence and heading back toward the Verdugo Mountain area.

A few days earlier, a mama bear and her cub were caught on camera playfully splashing around in another hot tub in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, California.