Waffle House sells out of its waffle mix online in just 4 hours

by: CNN Wire

Waffle House mix (Credit: Waffle House)

(CNN) — Sorry Waffle House fans, you may have to get your breakfast fix elsewhere — for now.

The popular restaurant chain, which, like many, closed its stores due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, announced Wednesday that it sold out of bags of its waffle mix just four hours after they became available for purchase.

The restaurant began selling the mix so people could make the popular food while at home during their self-quarantines.

Many Waffle House lovers tweeted their sadness at the brand, requesting a restock.

Each order of the Waffle House Waffle Mix comes with three bags of mix, with each bag being enough for five to six waffles, the restaurant says on its website. Bags are priced at $20 per order, plus shipping.

Unfortunately, fans will have to add their own chocolate chips and make their own hash browns — smothered and covered, of course.

Prior to the pandemic, Waffle House already had an online store, where they sell products like their house coffee, mugs and shirts.

Now, many restaurants have adjusted their business models to include similar online offerings to make up for revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles, for example, began selling “Emergency Taco Kits” complete with toilet paper and eggs.

Other restaurants have pivoted to providing batch meals for customers, while some have become de facto general stores.

Even restaurant chains like Panera Bread and Denny’s have taken to selling groceries.

Waffle House said on Twitter that its mix should be available again in about a week.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

