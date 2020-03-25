Washington agrees on unrivaled $2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill. What does that mean for you?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, where a deal has been reached on a coronavirus bill. The 2 trillion dollar stimulus bill is expected to be voted on in the Senate Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/KFOR) — The White House and Senate leaders have reached agreement on a $2 trillion measure to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the largest economic rescue measure in history.

The sprawling, 500-page-plus measure is the third coronavirus response bill produced by Congress and by far the largest. It builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, sick and family medical leave for workers, and food aid.

It would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

How much will I receive?

The package provides one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under the age of 17. Married couples will receive $2,400.

However, payments phase out for individuals making more than $75,000. For every $100 you earn above the limit, payment drops by $5.

Individuals making more than $99,000 and couples making more than $198,000 will not qualify for a payment.

The amounts will be determined based on 2019 tax returns. If a 2019 tax return has not been filed, 2018 returns will be used.

When will I receive it?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said they hope to start issuing checks within three weeks, with the remainder of the checks to be mailed by the end of May. However, the stimulus bill does not provide a specific timeline for payment distributions.

Will this show up on my taxes?

According to Senator Jim Inhofe, the individual recovery payments are not considered taxable income by the federal government.