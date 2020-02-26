Watch Live: Trump holds news conference on coronavirus

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump walks to the White House as he arrives on the South Lawn, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from a vacation to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President Donald J. Trump is holding a live briefing from the White House on the growing coronavirus threat.

So far, 59 people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter