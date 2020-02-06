Watch Live: President Trump speaks after acquittal in impeachment trial

President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Ohio for a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Watch live coverage as President Trump speaks from the White House the day after the Senate voted to acquit him on both impeachment charges.

Earlier Thursday morning the President unleashed on Democrats over impeachment.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”