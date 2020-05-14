Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Woman accused of throwing bottle of bodily fluids through Taco Bell drive-thru window

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Provided by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities in Georgia are searching for a woman accused of tossing a bottle of bodily fluids through a fast-food drive-thru window.

Sheriff’s deputies were called last week to a Taco Bell, where the store manager told them an unidentified woman threw a bottle of urine and feces through the window.

Other employees added that the woman leaned out of the rear passenger window and squeezed the bottle of fluids at the drive-thru before throwing it inside.

The woman was described as possibly being between 18 and 25 years old, with long wavy black hair, wearing glasses and a white tank top.

She was reportedly in a silver sedan with a possible South Carolina tag driven by an unidentified black male.

The business was closed after the incident due to contamination.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter