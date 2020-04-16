Woman arrested in Mississippi for being in public after testing positive for COVID-19

A Mississippi woman police identified as Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett was was cited for being in public after testing positive for COVID-19. (Ackerman Police Dept.)

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Police arrested a woman in Mississippi Wednesday for being out in public after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, officers issued Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett an arrest citation after receiving a call about someone violating a public health order.

Facebook user Quinyelda Luckett commented on a police Facebook post, writing, “I’m not sick I feel just fine.” On April 9, Luckett wrote on her personal page that her “results came back in” and she had tested positive for COVID-19. More than a dozen people responded to Luckett, many telling her to stay inside since she could still be contagious.

On Saturday, Ackerman police posted the Mississippi criminal code for violating health department orders with respect to life-threatening communicable diseases:

Any person who shall knowingly and willfully violate the lawful order of the county, district or state health officer where that person is afflicted with a life-threatening communicable disease or the causative agent thereof shall be guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) or by imprisonment in the penitentiary for not more than five (5) years, or by both.