Woman wins over $302K playing slot machine at Las Vegas airport

by: 8NewsNow staff,

Posted: / Updated:

(McCarran International Airport / Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Do travelers really win big money at airport slot machines in Las Vegas?

A Texas woman did on Thursday, according to a tweet from McCarran International Airport.

Identified as Megan H., the Flower Mound, Texas resident hit a $302,334.86 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner!” the airport tweeted, adding that she struck it rich in the B Concourse.

Video from Las Vegas Locally shows Megan H. shouting “Oh my God!” and throwing her hands up after realizing she had won.

Flower Mound is a suburb north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

