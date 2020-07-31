Workers at 4 California Costco stores test positive for COVID-19

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials are investigating after multiple employees at four Costco stores in the same Northern California county tested positive for coronavirus.

A coronavirus outbreak at a Costco in Sunnyvale, in Santa Clara county, prompted the investigation.

After reports of COVID-19 clusters at various Costco locations circulated, Santa Clara County began an investigation of the four stores.

So far, 13 Sunnyvale Costco employees have tested positive for the coronavirus but there is concern that number will go higher still if the infection is not contained.

A spokesman for Teamsters Union Local 853 told sister station KRON that employees are worried.

As of Thursday, July 30, the county confirmed the following cases:

Gilroy: 6 cases between July 24 and July 30

Mountain View: 6 cases between July 15 and July 27

San Jose – Senter Road: 8 cases between July 17 and July 22

Sunnyvale: 13 cases between July 23 and July 26

The health department confirms it is working with Costco and using a 7-point checklist that calls for reporting, contact tracing, communication and sanitation. Santa Clara County officials say they are working to ensure the safety of workers and customers at each location.

A preliminary investigation shows that Costco is complying with social distancing and other protocols, officials say, and many of the cases were believed to be caused by community transmission, not internal transmission among employees.

As part of the county’s review of Costco’s procedures and protocols, the county will be providing additional guidance if needed.

County officials say they are ready to help Costco identify close contacts and advise on appropriate disinfection, testing protocols and other measures to prevent workplaces transmission.

Costco customers are advised to follow protocols including wearing a face covering and engaging in social distancing.

