TAMPA, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A burglary suspect braved alligator-infested pond waters as he hid from deputies in thick brush in Tampa, Florida. They found him anyway.

Video at the top of this story shows the moment deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pulled the suspect on board their boat on December 6.

“I ain’t got nothin’,” suspect Shawn Landers is heard saying. A deputy then repeatedly told Landers to climb out of the brush. “Alright, bubba,” Landers replied.

“Team HCSO has the assets to make arrests in any landscape, including retention ponds!” the department posted on Facebook.

Deputies first went to a homeless camp in search of Landers, 46, who was suspected of several thefts in the area.

Deputies say upon their arrival, Landers fled into a pond near Interstate 4 and North 52nd Street.

For three hours, HCSO searched from the air, on the ground with K9 deputies, and in the water.

Deputies eventually found him hiding in the pond’s tall grass and cattails.

Landers is charged with third degree grand theft, dealing in stolen property, burglary with more than $1,000 in damage, and resisting an officer without violence.