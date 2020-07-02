YUM! Blue Bell brings back fan favorite

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)) – To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is bringing back a fan favorite to store shelves.

Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, a vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies, returns to stores this month.

“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said

Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “The flavor has not been available in

stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fan

contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

The Milk & Cookies recipe remains the same, but the packaging has a new look.

“The new carton features an illustration of milk and cookies,” Lawhorn added. “One side has the name with cookie images in place of the ‘O’. Flip the carton around and the name is an illustration of a glass of milk and two cookies. It’s a fun flavor so why not have a little fun with the carton, too?”

Milk & Cookies Ice Cream is now available in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a

limited time.

Latest stories: