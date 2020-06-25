Nationwide coin shortage not impacting Oklahoma City yet, experts, business owners say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – From cleaning products to toilet paper to meat, the Federal Reserve says coins are the latest thing to be in short supply in the U.S.

However, in Oklahoma, banking experts and business owners News 4 spoke to say this isn’t much of a problem here right now because most people don’t use change anymore.

“Everybody is going to contactless as much as possible and there’s no way to exchange cash in a contactless society,” said Alicia Wade, executive vice president and COO of Valliance Bank.

Wade is also on the board of directors of the Oklahoma Bankers Association – keeping her in tune with the needs and concerns of Oklahoma’s banks.

Wade says she’s heard of banks in other parts of the U.S. having problems in the midst of the pandemic – but not here.

“But we did not close down as much as some of these other states that are having problems,” she said.

Wade says the contactless society was already developing before the pandemic – with younger folks turning to credit cards and apps to make payments.

The coronavirus – now amplifying that.

“So when we’re looking at baby boomers and older – they still operate in cash and they’re still at home because they need to be for their health,” Wade said.

News 4 reached out to multiple businesses like car washes and laundromats that traditionally have relied on coins in the OKC metro – with them all saying they’ve either not seen a problem or are going cashless.

As for local gas stations, OnCue says it has not been a problem for their business yet.

However, Quik Trip says they’re getting prepared – just in case – asking cusomers to use exact change.

Also – offering an exchange program.

“If you got coins in your piggy bank and your dresser drawer, bring them into QUikTrip and we’re redeem them penny for Penny,” said QT spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh.

Wade – saying this change shortage just one catalyst in possible changes in banking to come.

“Just as we’re talking about is there less currency? Will there be less branches in the future?” she said.

The Federal Reserve is working with the Mint on lifting supply constraints for more production.

Institutions are encouraged to only order what they need at this time.

Recent Headlines: