OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More and more school districts in our area are deciding to go virtual for the start of the school year.

Navigating the unknown of online learning can be overwhelming for not only your child, but also you as a parent.

Online learning has become new reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founder and President of Children and Screens, Dr. Pamela Hurst-Delta Pietra shares 10 tips for navigating a virtual education as a family.