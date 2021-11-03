NCAA Denies OSU Men’s Basketball Appeal; Upholds Postseason Ban

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Men’s basketball team is ineligible for postseason play for the 2021-22 season after their appeal in the Lamont Evans case was denied.

Brett McMurphy of ActionSportsHQ was the first to report the decision.

Oklahoma State University said Lamont Evans, the OSU assistant basketball coach, was fired in September of 2017. .

Evans and several others are facing criminal charges in an NCAA corruption scheme.

Federal criminal charges have been brought against ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisers, and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

The charges come after a two-year investigation into criminal influence in NCAA basketball.

The coaches charged in the case, are accused of steering players to advisers who paid bribes to the coaches, Bloomberg reports.

Related Content OSU assistant basketball coach fired following accusations of involvement in NCAA fraud, corruption scheme

According to court documents, Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribes in exchange for his agreement to exert his official influence over certain student-athletes.

He allegedly agreed to steer specific players to financial advisers and sportswear companies.

“We were surprised to learn this morning of potential actions against one of our assistant basketball coaches by federal officials. We are reviewing and investigating the allegations. We are cooperating fully with officials. Let it be clear we take very seriously the high standards of conduct expected in our athletic department. We will not tolerate any deviation from those standards.” -Oklahoma State University

OSU said Evans “has been terminated for cause” in 2017.

OSU plans to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. am to address the ruling and we will stream it live in the player above.

Sources tell News 4’s Dylan Buckingham OSU will explore legal options to fight the ruling.

This is a developing story, refresh often for updates.