OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

One person is dead and several others were shot overnight on W. Memorial Rd and N. May Ave.

Oklahoma City police said a fight broke out in the parking lot at Shoppes at Quail Springs just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Four people in all were shot and they were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The owner of Dot Wo, Denny Ha, told us he spoke with the owner of Monica’s Bar and Latin Cuisine on Sunday morning.

The owner told Ha there was a party on Saturday night, and the violence broke out in the parking lot after the bar closed at 2 a.m.

Ha told us he’s upset about the situation and drove to his business first thing Sunday morning to check if any windows were broken. Fortunately, everything was okay.

“Almost every Saturday I have trouble… Every weekend, the music is so loud and to wake up every morning, I need to clean my area,” said Denny Ha, owner of Dot Wo.

Evidence of the crime scene was still obvious in the parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is at large, and Oklahoma City police need your help. If you have any information, call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

Oklahoma City Police will release an update on Monday morning.

Right now, we do not know the condition of the three victims taken to the hospital.