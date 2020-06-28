Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled in multiple states

MONTPELIER, Va. (WRIC) -- When most people look out at their garden they expect to see songbirds, squirrels or maybe even a deer -- however, this Central Virginia man said he's been getting much bigger wildlife in his back yard.

John Payne, a resident of Montpelier, Va, said he'll see a lot of black bears come through his backyard this time of year. This month alone, he's had two bear visit.