Nearly half of Trump voters would leave GOP for Trump party, poll finds

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather along Southern Blvd near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on February 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The rally participants lined the street on President’s Day to show support for him after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A poll of Trump voters from past elections found that almost half of the former president’s supporters would drop the Republican Party for Trump if he created his own party.

Forty-six percent would switch their loyalty to a Trump third party, with 27% voting Republican and another 27% undecided, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Sunday.

Despite losing his re-election bid and his social media channels, the poll shows the political cache that Trump still wields and the potential influence he could have on elections in 2022 and 2024.

“These voters more than identify with Donald Trump,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. “They feel like they are part of him. Many of these voters feel no real connection to government or Washington, D.C. but they are still very connected to Trump.”

When asked about loyalty, 54% said they were loyal to Trump himself, with just 34% loyal to the Republican Party.

The poll also found that a majority of Trump voters still believe in false conspiracies like Antifa allegedly orchestrating the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol (58%), and the Trump-supported claim that President Biden wasn’t elected legitimately (73%).

In what appears to be a bad sign for Biden’s chances of uniting a sharply-polarized electorate, only six percent of Trump supporters support the job Biden has done so far.

There has also been a sizable shift when it comes to preferred news sources among Trump voters. While 58% named Fox News as their most trusted provider in 2016, four years later that number has fallen to 34% among the same voters. In 2016, the nascent Newsmax (17%) and One America News Nework (9%) were barely four years old and weren’t offered as options.