Neighbor steps in to save senior woman in knife attack

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma National Guard member stepped in front of a knife to save the life of his neighbor over the weekend.

Police say a woman that lives near NW 26th and Hudson recently kicked out a man that had been staying with her. That man reportedly could have killed her Saturday night if her neighbor hadn’t stepped in.

“I think he had had some hard times and she was letting him live there,” said Pedro Gonzales.

The 38-year-old says he was with his girlfriend and his 66-year-old female neighbor Saturday night after her house had just been broken into.

“All of a sudden, the person that robbed her- used to live with her- just walked in the door,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales says an argument between 43-year-old Austin Williams and his neighbor started. He turned to tell his girlfriend to leave and call 911.

When Gonzales turned back around…

“The perp had already grabbed a knife in the kitchen and was stabbing her in the throat,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales is currently on active duty with Oklahoma Army National Guard. He jumped into action.

“The way we were trained on the military side is to act. I feel like I have a duty,” said Gonzales

He says he got in between the attacker and the woman, allowing his neighbor to get away while he took the force of the knife.

“He stabbed me here in the neck and my face. There was a lot of blood, the living room was covered in blood,” said Gonzales

After a struggle, Gonzales was able to break free and run next door. The attacker escaping through the back of the house. He was reportedly on the run until Sunday night.

Police say Williams broke into another house only a couple blocks away and was wearing the resident’s clothing when he as confronted.

“The suspect did fight the victims, but they were able to hold him until officers got there,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan of the OKC Police Department.

Williams is now in custody getting medical care… The 66-year-old woman remains in critical condition. Her friends are concerned.

“She would do anything for anybody. In fact that is why this person was here. I’m just very relieved that he is in jail and off the streets because I was scared,” said area resident Karen Effinger,

Gonzales, the good Samaritan neighbor, is still in the hospital, but he is expected to be ok. He says he is thankful everyone is alive, and that things could have gone much worse.

