Neighbors describe early morning NE OKC police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after a short pursuit and standoff in northeast Oklahoma City police say.

“So what I woke up to was, ‘hey get on the ground … open the door … open the car door!'” said 7-year-old Tony Thompson Jr. who lives nearby.

He heard that yelling in his yard and knew something was up.

“When I went to go wake her up, the only thing I saw was lights and I woke her up I’m like ‘mamma, mamma, look outside,'” he said.

The family saw several police cars, surrounding a white pick-up truck.

Oklahoma City Police tell us it started when an officer tried to pull over Vincent Scott for a traffic violation.

Scott kept driving, eventually leading police on a slow speed chase that wound through neighborhood and ended on NE 17th, in Thompson’s yard.

“I saw cops with shields, guns, bigger ones,” he said.

Police say they tried to get Scott out of the car multiple times but he wouldn’t budge.

“Once he didn’t comply and we were sure he was not armed an officer employed a round into the back window with CS gas,” said Lt. Schamel with OKCPD.

That gas forced Scott out of his truck but police say he still wouldn’t cooperate.

So tactical officers tased Scott and were then able to arrest him.

“No injuries to the officers, no injuries to any citizens, this is a very safe, as safe as we could make it,” said Lt. Schamel.

Tony and his mom applauding the officers for their actions.

“I’m very proud of the police because it could’ve gotten worse, it really could’ve but they settled it in a nice form,” said Larcetta Murray, Tony’s mom.

Scott now faces charges of eluding police and driving under the influence.

Recent Headlines: