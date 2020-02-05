Neighbors fed up with Paycom traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Traffic around the Paycom headquarters in Oklahoma City is causing traffic hang ups.

“It’s just chaos. Every single day,” says Lindsey Lee, who lives nearby.

“I’m literally having to change my life around their traffic issue,” says Keifer Hamlin, who also lives nearby.

Paycom sits off of Memorial Road, between Rockwell and Council. Every day at 5 p.m. sharp, off-duty police officers hired by the company shut down one lane of Memorial, allowing a mass exodus of Paycom employees. Officers take control of the traffic lights.

“It’s very frustrating. I feel like the cops are there for good intentions, but in the end, they’re only helping Paycom employees,” says Ben Lee, who also lives nearby.

Chopper Four was up in the air Monday afternoon with cameras rolling, as the traffic gathered. At one point, even the Turnpike’s off-ramp was backed up.

“When it's stopped on the turnpike like that, it's a safety concern. You have people that aren't familiar with it going 70,” says Lee.

In the past year, Paycom has worked with the city to find a solution, teaming up to build an access road off Rockwell at 143rd.

“Rush hour traffic is really one of the most difficult types of traffic to deal with, with it being just peak traffic,” says Eric Wenger, the Oklahoma City Public Works Director.

However, some argue that the new road is just a band-aid, diverting traffic from Memorial to Rockwell.

“We continue to monitor and see what is possible. Right now, we don't have additional projects specifically planned, but should projects be identified, whether that includes possibly adding additional lanes or further signals, that is something we would look further into,” says Wenger.

Oklahoma City City Council has approved several new businesses in the area, but do not have any immediate plans to improve infrastructure. The city is developing a new traffic impact fee that would require future businesses to put money towards traffic enhancements.

On Monday, News Four reached out to Paycom for comment, but the company did not provide a statement.