Neighbors in shock after 14-year-old killed, 3 others injured in home explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one child is dead and several other people were injured following a house explosion in the Oklahoma City metro.

“We’re all in shock,” said neighbor Patti Wommer.

Shock: just one word to describe what the Northeasat Oklahoma City community is feeling.

“We kind of walked up on the hill where our trees are and saw that the whole house was gone and it was all over the neighborhood exploded everywhere,” said Wommer.

As soon as they realized it was an explosion, Wommer says her husband along with other neighbors jumped right into action.

“We couldn’t find the daughter so my husband and some of the other neighbors started searching and searching for the daughter they did find her and brought her out and started CPR,” she said.

Unfortunately, it was too late for that teenaged girl.

“I know I’m just in shock,” said Wommer.

Wommer also describing the moments she saw that girl’s father.

“His clothes were torn and burned and his legs had a lot of burns on his legs and his arms from just the explosion in itself,” she said.

Wommer says that father was disoriented, trying to figure out what happened.

“The dad kept saying he plugged in the coffee pot and he was electrocuted. Obviously, he wasn’t electrocuted but he was shocked and the house blew up,” said Wommer.

Fire crews rushed to the scene, but say there were no flames, just the debris everywhere.

“As you look around, there were several other houses that we damaged too. Three that we know of right now, the one right across the street here from the home that exploded has some of the roof falling down,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Neighbors were out in the neighborhood hugging, leaning on each other, trying to figure out how to move forward.

“The best thing everyone can do is pray for this family this family needs a lot of prayer,” said Wommer.

