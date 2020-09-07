Neighbors in shock after human skeletal remains found near Plaza District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – People who live near the Plaza District are still a bit shaken after human skeletal remains were found in a vacant lot Saturday night.

“It’s crazy,” Tim Smith told News 4 on Monday.

Smith is still in shock after an alarming discovery behind his home near the Plaza District Saturday night.

“I didn’t know much about anything until I saw police pull up the other day, yesterday,”​ he said.

According to OKCPD, a woman was walking her dog behind Smith’s home when she discovered human skeletal remains.

Officers on scene told News 4 the remains appeared to have been there for quite some time.

“Way back there they had the tape set up around. The tape was like from that fence right there, all the way around, around over there by those trees,” Smith said, describing the scene.

Officers returned to the scene Sunday morning with a dig team to survey the area where the remains were partially buried.

“We’ve had to wait until during the day time for the medical examiner’s office and for the crime scene unit to be able to process the scene because the search will have to be very methodical,” Capt. Jeff Spruill told News 4 on Sunday.

As investigators work to determine who the remains belong to and how the person died, people who live nearby said they’re feeling a bit uneasy.

“I ain’t seen nothing like that any place I’ve ever lived,” Ellen Pilley said.

“Don’t know what happened, kind of don’t want to know what happened,” Smith said.

