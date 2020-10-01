Neighbors on edge after woman shot to death in local apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in a SW OKC apartment complex Wednesday night.

“I don’t know how else to describe it but just… shock,” said resident Connie Santmyer. “It’s horrible. It’s very horrible.”

Residents of the Airmen’s Apartments describing the horrifying moments they woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“I was in my bedroom on the floor, hiding,” said another neighbor Stacey Howe.

Police say Wednesday night around 11 p.m., three suspects kicked in an apartment door and started firing.

“I heard running and then I guess the door being kicked in, and then I heard the gunshots and then I heard yelling,” said Howe.

Santmyer, a former manager of the complex, says she was the first to call 911.

“I heard it; I was in my house, I heard it was about seven shots that popped off and then it got silent for a second and did one more after that,” she said.

All just trying to cope with what they were watching unfold.

“One of them came out they had blood all over them and said that they came in and shot,” said Santmyer.

Police rushed to the scene and found a woman who’d been killed.

“I do not know if the victim was shot inside the apartment, they did locate the victim inside the apartment deceased,” said Lt. David Gulikers with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Neighbors say that victim was always friendly.

“They were sweet and kind and nice to everybody, so yeah, it’s just a tragedy that it had to happen this way,” said Santmyer.

Now, after living here for years, they’re trying to piece together why this happened so close.

“It scared me, it was loud, and it was too close… too close to home,” said Howe.

Police have not made any arrests.

If you know anything call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.