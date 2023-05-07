OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead, and another was shot overnight in Southwest Oklahoma City. Police have not made any arrests, and there’s no suspect information at the moment.

The shooting happened near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Police said the victim shot was transported to the hospital where he later died. That’s when police learned there was another victim.

“All I heard was like various, I mean various, and I just moved here, of gunshots outside my bedroom window,” said Christopher Grant, neighbor.

Christopher Grant said he was at home cooking when he heard several gunshots coming from outside.

He said police arrived in minutes to lock down the scene.

“So, by the time I get to my front door, it looks like a UFO just hit our window. All of the police had their lights beaming… So, it was like kind of scary,” said Grant.

Oklahoma City Police said the victim was shot around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

“I just heard it. I just heard screaming, gunshots and the police coming,” said Grant.

Grant said he heard roughly around 10 to 15 gunshots.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While at the hospital, police said another victim arrived at the hospital who was shot with minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities told us he hasn’t been corporative with police and is the brother of the victim who died.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Neighbors told KFOR, they’re just concerned for the safety of families in the area.

“We need to put a stop to it because we do have kids around here… But I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a lot more. I’m not trying to put my hopes up but I pray to God there’s not because it’s summertime and 4th of July is just around the corner,” said Grant.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Oklahoma City Police.

Officials will likely release an update Monday morning.